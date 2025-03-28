The Sex Pistols, Now Fronted By Frank Carter, Announce First North American Tour In 22 Years

The Sex Pistols are coming back to America. OK, "the Sex Pistols." As they were for their recent UK shows, founding members Steve Jones, Paul Cook, and Glen Matlock will be joined by 40-year-old vocalist Frank Carter (Gallows, Pure Love, Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes) for their first Pistols tour of North America in 22 years. At all shows, the band will be performing their 1977 debut album Never Mind The Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols in full in addition to other songs.

The tour kicks off at Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas, and perhaps not coincidentally, today the band has released a white vinyl edition of its 1978 performance at the same venue. A dozen more dates across the US and Canada have been revealed so far, with the promise of more to be announced. John Lydon surely does not approve.

Check out the itinerary below, and get ticket info here. (An artist presale begins April 1, with public onsale kicking off April 3.)

TOUR DATES:

09/16 - Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom

09/23 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore

09/27 - Brooklyn, NY @ TBD

09/30 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

10/01 - Toronto, ON @ History

10/03 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

10/04 - Detroit, MI @ Fillmore

10/07 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore

10/10 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/13 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/15 - San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

10/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium