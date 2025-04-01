Watch Britt Lower Play The Severance Theme On Trumpet With The Roots

The second season of Severance wrapped up almost two weeks ago, which means your window for spoiler-free content is closing (and you should have plenty of time in your schedule for The Righteous Gemstones now). But the Apple TV+ series is finding ways to keep the buzz buzzing a little while longer. This Friday, Odesza will release an EP called Music To Refine To featuring remixes of the show's original score. And Monday night, Britt Lower, the actress who plays Helly on the show, was a guest on The Tonight Show.

During her interview, Lower told Jimmy Fallon about her years as a high school basketball star, which inevitably led to the revelation that she used to play trumpet as a teenager too. Fallon will never miss a chance to let someone from outside the music world show off their chops — recall Amanda Seyfried's viral Joni Mitchell cover on Dulcimer — and this time he opted to have Lower perform the Severance theme on trumpet, backed by the Roots. Lower was game, and though her performance was not Seyfried-level impressive, she at least tooted out a recognizable facsimile of the melody.

Watch her whole interview below; he hands her the trumpet at about the 9:30 mark.