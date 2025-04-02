Obongjayar Announces New Album Paradise Now: Hear “Sweet Danger”

Earlier this year, Obongjayar popped up on Little Simz's Lotus lead single "Flood" and then released a song of his own called "Not In Surrender." Now, the Nigerian singer is announcing his new album Paradise Now to follow his 2022 debut Some Nights I Dream Of Doors. He's sharing "Sweet Danger" today.

Some Nights I Dream Of Doors features "Not In Surrender" and October's "Just My Luck," and it has a new collab with Little Simz called "Talk Olympics." Watch director Sophie Jones' "Sweet Danger" music video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "It’s Time"

02 "Life Ahead"

03 "Peace In Your Heart"

04 "Holy Mountain"

05 "Jellyfish"

06 "Talk Olympics" (Feat. Little Simz)

07 "Prayer"

08 "Moon Eyes"

09 "Sweet Danger"

10 "Not In Surrender"

11 "Instant Animal"

12 "Strong Bone"

13 "Born In This Body"

14 "Just My Luck"

15 "Happy Head"

Paradise Now is out 5/30 via September Recordings. Pre-order it here.