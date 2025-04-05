DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ – “Keep Wondering Why”

DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ kicked off the year with the dreamy banger “Will My Love.” Today, the London producer is following it with the seven-and-a-half-minute rager "Keep Wondering Why."

The release comes shortly after her declaration that "40 tracks over 4 hours is how it’s done" in response to an Internet user praising Skrillex's 34-track, 46-minute new album. 40-track, 4-hour-long DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ album when? Hear "Keep Wondering Why" below.