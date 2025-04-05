Skip to Content
DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ – “Keep Wondering Why”

3:26 PM EDT on April 5, 2025

DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ kicked off the year with the dreamy banger “Will My Love.” Today, the London producer is following it with the seven-and-a-half-minute rager "Keep Wondering Why."

The release comes shortly after her declaration that "40 tracks over 4 hours is how it’s done" in response to an Internet user praising Skrillex's 34-track, 46-minute new album. 40-track, 4-hour-long DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ album when? Hear "Keep Wondering Why" below.


https://www.instagram.com/p/DIBi49QtbfA/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

