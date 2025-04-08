Stereolab Announce First New Album In 15 Years Instant Holograms On Metal Film: Hear “Aerial Troubles”

Great news: Stereolab are getting ready to release their first album in 15 years, Instant Holograms On Metal Film. The band has been teasing new music for a little over a week now, and today they finally made the announcement and shared the lead single "Aerial Troubles."

"Aerial Troubles" has Stereolab's signature otherworldly, radiant groove, and it comes with a distractingly beautiful, retro music video directed by Laurent Askienazy that contains moments of levitation, inexplicable clouds of smoke, and some of the most beautiful shots of landscapes you've ever seen.

Instant Holograms On Metal Film features contributions from Cooper Crain, Rob Frye, Ben LaMar Gay, Ric Elsworth, Holger Zapf, Marie Merlet and Molly Read. Watch the captivating "Aerial Troubles" music video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Mystical Plosives"

02 "Aerial Troubles"

03 "Melodie Is A Wound"

04 "Immortal Hands"

05 "Vermona F Transistor"

06 "Le Coeur Et La Force"

07 "Electrified Teenybop!"

08 "Transmuted Matter"

09 "Esemplastic Creeping Eruption"

10 "If You Remember I Forgot How To Dream Pt.1"

11 "Flashes From Everywhere"

12 "Colour Television"

13 "If You Remember I Forgot How To Dream Pt.2"

Instant Holograms On Metal Film is out 5/23 via Duophonic UHF Disks/Warp Records. Pre-order it here.