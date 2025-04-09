Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

The Chain Announce New Album Blind The World: Hear “Useless”

3:57 PM EDT on April 9, 2025

I can still hear you saying you would never break the Chain, but we here at Stereogum are doing our part to make them famous. The Australian hardcore band announced their new album today. Titled Blind The World, it'll arrive next month via Boston's esteemed Triple B label. Opener "Useless" is a heaving beast of a track that wastes no time getting down to business, and you, in turn, should waste no time pressing play on it if you like your hardcore caveman-like and mean.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Useless"
02 "Enemy"
03 "Eye For Eye"
04 "Prey"
05 "Fool For Misery"
06 "Celestial"
07 "Insanity"
08 "The Last Thing You See"
09 "War Dogs"
10 "The Chain"

Blind The World is out 5/9 via Triple B. Pre-order it here.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Stream Emily Robb’s Soundtrack For The Space Between Attack And Decay

January 23, 2026
New Music

PawPaw Rod – “The Get Back”

January 23, 2026
New Music

Honey Dijon – “Slight Werk” (Feat. Bree Runway)

January 23, 2026
New Music

Holder – “Inconsolable” & “Ruin The Best Of Me”

January 23, 2026
New Music

Ashley McBryde – “What If We Don’t”

January 23, 2026
New Music

Belgrado Announce New EP El Encuentro: Hear “Bezsenność”

January 23, 2026