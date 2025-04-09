The Chain Announce New Album Blind The World: Hear “Useless”

I can still hear you saying you would never break the Chain, but we here at Stereogum are doing our part to make them famous. The Australian hardcore band announced their new album today. Titled Blind The World, it'll arrive next month via Boston's esteemed Triple B label. Opener "Useless" is a heaving beast of a track that wastes no time getting down to business, and you, in turn, should waste no time pressing play on it if you like your hardcore caveman-like and mean.

<a href="https://bbbrecords.bandcamp.com/album/blind-the-world">Blind the World by The Chain</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Useless"

02 "Enemy"

03 "Eye For Eye"

04 "Prey"

05 "Fool For Misery"

06 "Celestial"

07 "Insanity"

08 "The Last Thing You See"

09 "War Dogs"

10 "The Chain"

Blind The World is out 5/9 via Triple B. Pre-order it here.