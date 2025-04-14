Skip to Content
Stereogum
Weezer Are Making A Movie, Rivers Cuomo Confirms At Coachella

9:31 AM EDT on April 14, 2025

|Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Weezer just had a dramatic motherfucking week. Shortly before the beginning of the first Coachella weekend, Weezer were added to the bill. Then Jillian Lauren, wife of bassist Scott Shriner, was shot by LA police and arrested for attempted murder on Tuesday. Soon afterward, paparazzi caught up with Shriner, who reported that Lauren is OK and that the band's Coachella set was still on. Sure enough, Weezer played Coachella on Saturday afternoon. During their set, they didn't say anything about the shooting or the arrest. They did, however, say that there's a Weezer movie on the way.

At Coachella, frontman Rivers Cuomo told the crowd, "We've been busy making the Weezer movie back in LA the last couple weeks, but when Coachella called us up, said, 'Hey Weezer, could you guys make it out for a surprise appearance?,' we're like, 'Heck yeah!' It feels so good to be here with you guys and let out these emotions." Then they played "Undone (The Sweater Song)." (Weezer's Coachella setlist featured nothing recorded after 2008.)

THE WEEZER MOVIE. I DIDN'T BELIEVE IT AT FIRST.. UNTIL @charlie ? CONFIRMED IT. I FREAKING LOVE YOU CHARLIE, THANK YOU SO MUCH. credits: coachella live stream and CHARLIEEEE!! #weezer #weezermovie #weezered #weezertok #weezerfan #weezergang #garrettgang #riverscuomo #riverscuomoiswatchingmewhileisleep #fyp i can't believe they're doing this after scott shriner's wife, jillian went insane ?

Apparently, there's been some recent chatter about a Weezer movie within the band's fan community. The production seems to involve "a filmed merchandise signing," and fans can participate if they're willing to sign an NDA and sit around waiting for a long time.

If only this film had an insane, violent twist ending -- some kind of shootout, perhaps.

