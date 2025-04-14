Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Coachella 2025: Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out Spiritbox, Queen Latifah, Victoria Monét, & Ciara

10:32 AM EDT on April 14, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion didn't technically headline Coachella on Sunday night. Instead, Megan performed on the main stage in the immediate-support slot, just before actual headliner Post Malone. But Meg still carried herself as the headliner, delivering a spectacle-heavy set that was full of choreography and surprise guests. She's probably the only artist in the universe who could conceivably bring Spiritbox, Queen Latifa, Victoria Monét, and Ciara to the same stage on the same night, and that's exactly what she did.

On the deluxe edition of last year's Megan album, Megan Thee Stallion included "TYG," a rap-rock collaboration with the big Canadian pop-metal act Spiritbox. During her set last night, Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante joined Megan for the song's first live performance.

A few tracks later, Megan performed "Plan B," a song that she debuted during her 2022 Coachella set. That led directly into Queen Latifah, a rap legend who doesn't do too much rapping these days, coming onstage authoritatively barking a few bars of "Name Callin'," her hard-ass track from the 1996 Set It Off soundtrack. From there, Megan cheered on Latifah as she performed her 1993 hit "U.N.I.T.Y."

https://twitter.com/hashtag/MegChella?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Deeper into the set, the R&B star Victoria Monét came out to sing her songs "Spin" and "On My Mama," with Monét and Megan doing some close, flirty dancing.

https://twitter.com/stallion_hub/status/1911635346405658646?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Finally, Ciara joined Megan onstage, and the two of them went into a big dance routine set to Ciara's 2004 chart-topper "Goodies." Megan seemed to get emotionally overwhelmed from that one.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/MEGCHELLA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Red Hot Chili Peppers Say New Netflix Documentary The Rise Of The Red Hot Chili Peppers Is Not A “Red Hot Chili Peppers Documentary”

January 30, 2026
News

Justin Timberlake Performs For The First Time Since Revealing Lyme Disease Diagnosis At Grammys Event Honoring Pharrell

January 30, 2026
News

Bruce Springsteen Performs His Anti-ICE Protest Song Live For The First Time At Tom Morello’s Benefit In Minneapolis

January 30, 2026
News

Nelsonville Music Festival 2026 Initial Lineup Has Geese, Wednesday, More

January 30, 2026
News

Rosalía Gives Surprise Performance At Palestine Benefit In Barcelona

January 30, 2026
News

Ariana Grande Responds To Vogue Japan Giving Her An Extra Finger

January 30, 2026