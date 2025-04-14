Coachella 2025: Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out Spiritbox, Queen Latifah, Victoria Monét, & Ciara

Megan Thee Stallion didn't technically headline Coachella on Sunday night. Instead, Megan performed on the main stage in the immediate-support slot, just before actual headliner Post Malone. But Meg still carried herself as the headliner, delivering a spectacle-heavy set that was full of choreography and surprise guests. She's probably the only artist in the universe who could conceivably bring Spiritbox, Queen Latifa, Victoria Monét, and Ciara to the same stage on the same night, and that's exactly what she did.

On the deluxe edition of last year's Megan album, Megan Thee Stallion included "TYG," a rap-rock collaboration with the big Canadian pop-metal act Spiritbox. During her set last night, Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante joined Megan for the song's first live performance.

MAKE SOME MF NOISE FOR COURTNEY! FROM FUCKING SPIRITBOX! pic.twitter.com/zUBZEDO06z — Madi✧˖°. (@ThousandAbove) April 14, 2025

A few tracks later, Megan performed "Plan B," a song that she debuted during her 2022 Coachella set. That led directly into Queen Latifah, a rap legend who doesn't do too much rapping these days, coming onstage authoritatively barking a few bars of "Name Callin'," her hard-ass track from the 1996 Set It Off soundtrack. From there, Megan cheered on Latifah as she performed her 1993 hit "U.N.I.T.Y."

Deeper into the set, the R&B star Victoria Monét came out to sing her songs "Spin" and "On My Mama," with Monét and Megan doing some close, flirty dancing.

victoria monet performing “on my mama” with megan thee stallion on the coachella MAIN stage tonight……….. i’m smiling big for her. pic.twitter.com/NphsxyMoz6 — rudy (@rudyIopez) April 14, 2025

Finally, Ciara joined Megan onstage, and the two of them went into a big dance routine set to Ciara's 2004 chart-topper "Goodies." Megan seemed to get emotionally overwhelmed from that one.

