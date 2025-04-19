Skip to Content
Watch Kesha Join A. G. Cook At Coachella

9:52 AM EDT on April 19, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 04: Kesha performs on stage during the Wawa Welcome America Fourth of July Concert at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on July 04, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Welcome America, Inc.)

|Lisa Lake/Getty Images

At the first weekend of Coachella, A. G. Cook brought out Danny Brown during his set to rap on Rustie and Charli XCX tracks. On Friday (Apr. 18), the producer was joined by Kesha to perform his remix of her new T-Pain collab "Yippee-Ki-Yay."

"Yippee-Ki-Yay" is the latest single from the pop star's upcoming album . (PERIOD), following "Delusional" and "Joyride." The LP arrives on July 4. A. G. Cook also played "Hey QT" for the first time in a decade. See footage from his set below.

Kesha joined A.G. Cook on stage at Coachella to perform his remix of “YIPPEE-KI-YAY.”
pic.twitter.com/HPGn6JtCmO

— Kesha Discord (@KeshaDiscord) April 19, 2025


https://www.tiktok.com/@tsumugidr10/video/7494851492260728095

