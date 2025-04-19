Watch Kesha Join A. G. Cook At Coachella

At the first weekend of Coachella, A. G. Cook brought out Danny Brown during his set to rap on Rustie and Charli XCX tracks. On Friday (Apr. 18), the producer was joined by Kesha to perform his remix of her new T-Pain collab "Yippee-Ki-Yay."

"Yippee-Ki-Yay" is the latest single from the pop star's upcoming album . (PERIOD), following "Delusional" and "Joyride." The LP arrives on July 4. A. G. Cook also played "Hey QT" for the first time in a decade. See footage from his set below.

