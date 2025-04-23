Skip to Content
Cut Copy – “Solid” & “A Decade Long Sunset”

11:52 AM EDT on April 23, 2025

Cut Copy haven't release new music since their 2020 album Freeze, Melt. Today, the Australian synth-rock fixtures are making their return with the single "Solid" and B-side "A Decade Long Sunset."

“I wrote the song as a reminder to myself that things will be ok, even when life gets turned on its head and it feels like there's no way forward," frontman Dan Whitford says of "Solid." "I hope in some small way it gives other people a little nudge forward in the direction of their dreams. Hang in there... we'll be solid.”

The shimmering tracks are also available on a limited-edition, double-sided 12" vinyl. Check out "Solid" and "A Decade Long Sunset" below.

