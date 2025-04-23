Skip to Content
Keep – “Hurt A Fly”

11:45 AM EDT on April 23, 2025

Frankie Ruggiero

Last month, Richmond's Keep announced their new album Almost Static and released the lead single "Fun Facts." Today, the band is back with "Hurt A Fly," another dose of fast-paced, distorted greatness.

"'Hurt A Fly' is my attempt to reflect on the person I was when we first started Keep," the group explains. "It’s pretty surreal to begin something when you’re 17 years old and to still be doing it over ten years later. I was very hard on myself when I was younger and I think I made a lot of things worse than they needed to be. While it was definitely warranted at times, I think a lot of my struggle could have been avoided if I had known how to deal with my feelings in a productive way. I guess in summation, the song is about learning to give yourself grace every so often."

Watch the music video directed by Justin Pietropaoli below.

Almost Static is out 5/30.

