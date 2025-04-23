Keep – “Hurt A Fly”

Last month, Richmond's Keep announced their new album Almost Static and released the lead single "Fun Facts." Today, the band is back with "Hurt A Fly," another dose of fast-paced, distorted greatness.

"'Hurt A Fly' is my attempt to reflect on the person I was when we first started Keep," the group explains. "It’s pretty surreal to begin something when you’re 17 years old and to still be doing it over ten years later. I was very hard on myself when I was younger and I think I made a lot of things worse than they needed to be. While it was definitely warranted at times, I think a lot of my struggle could have been avoided if I had known how to deal with my feelings in a productive way. I guess in summation, the song is about learning to give yourself grace every so often."

Watch the music video directed by Justin Pietropaoli below.

Almost Static is out 5/30.