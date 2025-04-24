Skip to Content
Broken Social Scene You Forgot It In People Covers Album Announced: Hear Maggie Rogers & Sylvan Esso’s “Anthems For A Seventeen Year Old-Girl”

9:00 AM EDT on April 24, 2025

Broken Social Scene's 2002 album You Forgot It In People is one of the most important moments in indie rock, and the band is celebrating it by inviting an array of musicians to cover its songs. Today, Maggie Rogers and Sylvan Esso are sharing their rendition of the iconic track "Anthems For A Seventeen Year Old-Girl."

“‘Anthems’ is one of those songs that fundamentally changed my life,” Rogers says. “There’s something about the lyrical repetition that functions as a sort of mantra within the song and it made me understand at a very early point in my creative life that music could be a form of meditation. Broken Social Scene has long been one of my all-time favorite bands and covering it with my dear friends Nick and Amelia from Sylvan Esso was an absolute joy beam dream.”

Sylvan Esso add, “It was a joy to cover this beautiful song with Maggie- we all grew up loving this record — to be asked to cover 'Anthems…’ together was an honor and led to a truly lovely time.”

ANTHEMS: A Celebration of Broken Social Scene's You Forgot It In People features Toro y Moi, Mdou Moctar, Spirit Of The Beehive, Hovvdy, and more. Check out Maggie Rogers and Sylvan Esso's version below along with the tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Capture The Flag" - Ouri
02 "KC Accidental" - Hovvdy
03 "Stars And Sons" - Toro y Moi
04 "Almost Crimes" - Miya Folick & Hand Habits
05 "Looks Just Like The Sun" - The Weather Station
06 "Pacific Theme" - Mdou Moctar
07 "Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl" - Maggie Rogers & Sylvan Esso
08 "Cause = Time" - Middle Kids
09 "Late Nineties Bedroom Rock For The Missionaries" - Benny Sings
10 "Shampoo Suicide" - Spirit Of The Beehive
11 "Lover's Spit" - serpentwithfeet
12 "Ainda Sou Seu Moleque" - Sessa
13 "Pitter Patter Goes My Heart" - Babygirl

ANTHEMS: A Celebration of Broken Social Scene's You Forgot It In People is out 6/6 via Arts & Crafts. Pre-order it here.

