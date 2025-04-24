Kehlani Responds To Cornell Concert Cancellation Over “Antisemitic, Anti-Israel Sentiments”

It would take all day to list all the disconcerting developments in the United States since Donald Trump became president again three months ago, but here's one of them: Any criticism of Israel has been branded as not just "antisemitic" but a form of pro-Hamas terrorist activity. International students who've expressed solidarity with Palestine are getting whisked away in unmarked vehicles and jailed without charges in blatant violation of the First Amendment. Many universities are complying with Trump on these matters, especially those that have been targeted with massive freezes of federal funding for political reasons, so it is perhaps not surprising to hear about what's happened at Cornell.

Kehlani, the Bay Area R&B star, was scheduled to perform May 7 at Slope Day, a celebration of the end of the academic year held annually at Libe Slope on Cornell's campus in Ithaca, NY. Wednesday, Cornell's president, Michael I. Kotlikoff, canceled Kehlani's performance, lamenting them "antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments." Here's Kotlikoff's full statement:

Dear Cornellians, Slope Day is a cherished tradition at Cornell — a time for our community to come together to celebrate the end of classes. For decades, student leaders have taken the helm in organizing this event, hiring performers they hope will appeal to the student body. Unfortunately, although it was not the intention, the selection of Kehlani as this year’s headliner has injected division and discord into Slope Day. For that reason, I am rescinding Kehlani’s invitation and expect a new lineup for a great 2025 Slope Day to be announced shortly. In the days since Kehlani was announced, I have heard grave concerns from our community that many are angry, hurt, and confused that Slope Day would feature a performer who has espoused antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments in performances, videos, and on social media. While any artist has the right in our country to express hateful views, Slope Day is about uniting our community, not dividing it. I have spent the last few days talking privately with many students about Slope Day, and I appreciate the candor they shared. I also spoke with the student Slope Day Programming Board, who agree that this selection has compromised what is meant to be an inclusive event. Going forward, we will work together to revise the process for researching and selecting performers for this important annual event. I understand that my decision will be celebrated by some and criticized by others. I believe it is the right thing to do and the decision I must make to ensure community and safety at this high-profile event that reaches the entire campus. Cornell is an institution where “any person can find instruction in any study,” and where every person should feel included at the signature social event of the year. I look forward to celebrating Slope Day together with all of you. Sincerely, Michael I. Kotlikoff

President

On April 20, 10 days after Kehlani's performance was announced, the New York Post raised concerns about Cornell booking Kehlani, describing them as a "Jew-bashing entertainer" on the grounds that they have shared a map online that eliminates the state of Israel, refused to condemn Hamas for the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre, and began their "Next 2 U" video — in which they perform in front of the Palestinian flag — with the phrase "Long live the Intifada." Supporters of Israel have argued that the phrase encourages violence against Israel and Jews worldwide, while supporters of Palestine have said it's a call to resist Israel's occupation of Gaza and the West Bank.

Kotlikoff's decision comes after the Trump administration froze $1 billion in grants to Cornell earlier this month, citing "several ongoing, credible, and concerning Title VI investigations."

Today happens to be Kehlani's 30th birthday. Wednesday, the same day Cornell canceled their concert, they were announced as a Pride performer at New York's Central Park Summerstage for June 26. On Instagram, they write, "bring your flags," with a smiling devil emoji.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIzIQCIzPTt/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

UPDATE: On Saturday (Apr. 26) Kehlani shared a video response on social media. "I am not antisemitic, nor anti-Jew," she said. "I am anti-genocide. I am anti the actions of the Israeli government. I am anti an extermination of an entire people. I'm anti the bombing of innocent children, men, women, that's what I'm anti."