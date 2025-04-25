Skip to Content
Suzanne Vega – “Alley”

3:49 PM EDT on April 25, 2025

Veteran alt-rocker Suzanne Vega is still making great music, and today's new single is a prime example. "Alley" is the latest advance track from Vega's forthcoming Flying With Angels following "Rats," "Speakers Corner," and "Chambermaid." This one carries along its minor-key guitar tapestry on a propulsive drumbeat, sung by Vega at her breathiest and understated best. I wouldn't call it shoegaze, but it reminds me of latter-day Slowdive. Listen below.

Flying With Angels is out 5/2 on Cooking Vinyl.

