Columns

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

6:20 PM EDT on April 25, 2025

Shut Up, Dude

Lordisaim summer.

addison rae taking over summer!!! pic.twitter.com/qO2aYfc4hv

— mutant (@aqeskti) April 20, 2025

HAIM performing Blood on the street, featuring Addison Rae prancing around the stage pic.twitter.com/BvWBx0rSfs

— (HA)IM QUITTING (@haimsource) April 24, 2025

@haimtheband

our 4th haim sister!!! we love u @Addison

♬ Headphones On - Addison

Lorde made almost identical comments on Haim & Addison Rae’s Instagram posts, showing her support for their upcoming albums

(although maybe she’s fractionally more excited for Addison’s project, as she stretched her comment for her out by one more “l”) pic.twitter.com/Ast6Nrn3Jo

— Lorde fix 🥀 (@Lorde_fix) April 25, 2025

THIS WEEK'S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10 
HiveIslet
Score: 20 | Apr 23rd

Also "I don't think this group of people should be mass murdered" is supporting terrorist organizations.

Posted in: Kneecap Respond To Sharon Osbourne Calling For Revocation Of Their Visas Over Israel Message At Coachella
#9 
rakebleed
Score: 21 | Apr 23rd

"Never heard "Uptown Funk" before"

I'm going to need some elaboration. Coma? Prison stint? Amnesia? Computer literate newborn?

Posted in: YouTube Turns 20 Today: These Are Its 10 Most Viewed Music Videos
#8 
Callie Petch
Score: 24 | Apr 24th

In case anyone needs further convincing of Sharon Osbourne's character, she once made an appearence on Would I Lie To You? - a British comedy panel show in which guests have to tell either a true story or lie and convince the other team they're actually doing the opposite - where she told a true story about firing an employee of hers for "not having a sense of humour" about a fire Sharon accidentally started, clearly thinking this made her come off as anything other than a total shithead.

So, the only surprising/noteworthy thing about this story is her being aware that KNEECAP even exist.

Posted in: Kneecap Respond To Sharon Osbourne Calling For Revocation Of Their Visas Over Israel Message At Coachella
#7 
log
Score: 24 | Apr 22nd

I needed a big name that people would remember, even if it’s attached to infamy, so that’s why I bought these [trademarks] to start the streaming network

Maybe the stupidest logic I've ever heard. "The name is synonymous with failure and lies, but people have heard of it! Also, don't forget my new airline startup, Hindenburg Airlines!"

Posted in: Fyre Festival Being Turned Into A Streaming Service After Billy McFarland Sells IP
#6 
highmarx
Score: 26 | Apr 23rd

A British nepo celebrity needs America to cancel Northern Irish musicians' visas over protected speech about the genocide of Palestinians.

What a fucking time.

Posted in: Kneecap Respond To Sharon Osbourne Calling For Revocation Of Their Visas Over Israel Message At Coachella
#5 
PatchworkGirl
Score: 28 | Apr 23rd

If Stereogum was in charge we'd somehow get logged out of the festival every few minutes.

Posted in: Fyre Festival 2 Says It Has A New Location, Billy McFarland Stepping Down
#4 
Callie Petch
Score: 28 | Apr 18th

It's been another miserable, despairing fucking week to be trans/non-binary in the UK. The Supreme Court's ruling that the legal definition of a woman should be based on "biological sex" - itself a stupid fucking statement since undergoing HRT by necessity changes one biology - is the kind of thing I'm not in the slightest bit surprised by, but it still terrifies me since, despite the judge's insistence that it "shouldn't be taken as a victory for either side," it is already emboldening the transphobes in positions of influence (fuck Joanne Rowling; I hope that mould Resident Evil 7s her) and power (EHRC member Kishwer Falkner is trying to push legislation that will outright ban trans people from single-sex spaces) to be even bolder in their agendas. I hate it here so fucking much, it's so lonely even with friends checking in and parents trying to be supportive (both tried to downplay the news in a well-meaning attempt to make me feel better that just highlighted how little they'll truly understand until it materially hits me and a distance there'll always be between us).

Anyways, since I'd rather not dwell, a music question for the group: what are some less-heralded one-album-wonders of yours? Been thinking about it in two senses; the artists/bands who only made one album before disbanding, and the ones who made precisely one great album before immediately falling off of a cliff.

The 10 year anniversary of Circa Waves debut album, Young Chasers, is what brought this to mind; a simple but endearingly fun landfill indie record which hit right before my second summer at uni and still holds up in its modest aims... and they have not released a single piece of worthwhile music in the years since. As for the former kind: back in 2012, I was a fan of this short-lived Canadian soap called The L.A. Complex whose first season featured an in-house band called Whale Tooth that got to showcase at least one song per ep. I really dug them but they only put out 1 EP (in 2009 which had a She & Him boy-girl vocal dynamic and jangle-pop sound) and 1 LP (in 2012 where they pivoted to cavernous indie rock and left the singing just to the woman) before disappearing off the face of the earth.Just curious if anyone else has one-off faves like those (that haven't already been beaten to death in such discussions)?

Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week's Best Comments
#3 
Guy Incognito
Score: 30 | Apr 23rd

I’m constantly flummoxed by people that equate support for the Palestinian people as hate speech, it’s as if everyone has lost the ability to distinguish and understand nuance.And while I’m at it, I don’t see Sharon or that goof from Disturbed complaining about the grants to Heritage and the Federalists the owner of Coachella offers, among other shitty conservative garbage he supports.

Posted in: Kneecap Respond To Sharon Osbourne Calling For Revocation Of Their Visas Over Israel Message At Coachella
#2 
Quiet Brandon
Score: 31 | Apr 18th

I once had a band called The Number Ones but there was a dispute with this band and we changed our name to The Alternative Number Ones

Posted in: The Number Ones - "Blind Spot"
#1 
Logan Taylor
Score: 36 | Apr 23rd

The Northern Irish rap trio is facing backlash from many people, including Sharon Osbourne and Fox News.

So no one important

Posted in: Kneecap Respond To Sharon Osbourne Calling For Revocation Of Their Visas Over Israel Message At Coachella

THIS WEEK'S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF'S CHOICE

Mugen
Apr 18th

This article was great, but this sentence had me unexpectedly cracking up:

Both Michelle Williamses are about the same age. (Michelle Williams is 44, and Michelle Williams is 45.)

Posted in: Michelle Williams Meets Michelle Williams

