Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
Columns

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

5:57 PM EDT on May 2, 2025

Shut Up, Dude

This week in NYC music venues...

@billy_bevevino_music

An unforseable situation at the @brooklynmirage

♬ original sound - Billy Bevevino

THIS WEEK'S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10 
Bobby_Draper
Score: 18 | Apr 30th

It is July 15, 2005. I am 12 years old. I am at a Border’s Book Store waiting for the release of Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince at midnight. I spend my time reading Game Informer and Guitar World magazine, drinking chocolatey coffee drinks from the Starbucks, and combing through the CD rack. I decide that I want to buy From Under the Cork Tree off of the strength of “Sugar, We’re Going Down.” I’m already into bands like Taking Back Sunday and New Found Glory, but this is alluring in a different way for some reason.

I pop it into my Sony Walkman Portable CD player and spend the next 3 hours listening to it on repeat. To my ear, the songs “Dance Dance” and “A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More Touch Me,” sound like smash hits, but I love every song. I read along to the lyrics, and they excite and confuse me in equal measure, but I am determined to parse their meaning. Your lawyers made you change the name of the song? What was it? Why are the song titles so long? What is Atavan?

I let my friends that I’m with listen to some songs, but they say the vocalist is “whiny.” I don’t care. Blink-182 is over and this is my new favorite band. I change my MySpace name to lyrics from the album. I go to the Black Clouds and Underdogs tour, am disappointed with their live sound, and eventually move on.

20 years later, I don’t much care for FOB, Blink, or Harry Potter, but I still love FOTCT and think about this night, the rush of discovery and instantly falling for something, often.

Posted in: From Under The Cork Tree Turns 20
#9 
d-brad
Score: 18 | Apr 28th

Me as a Haim fan in the 'gum comments section.

Posted in: Haim Announce I Quit Tour
#8 
highmarx
Score: 19 | Apr 30th

Wanna go for a ride?

Posted in: Car Smashes Into Billy Corgan’s Tea Shop For The Second Time In Six Months
#7 
tomatobetty
Score: 19 | Apr 25th

i've found new homies and they've found a new fan. too bad that tour is sold out. free palestine.

Posted in: Kneecap Part Ways With Booking Agency, Release Statement: "We Have Faced A Coordinated Smear Campaign"
#6 
Mr Tinkertrain
Score: 20 | Apr 30th

Also on the British side… Blur had stumbled a little commercially with their second album Modern Life Is Rubbish (although it’s subsequently become regarded as a classic) but things properly got going with their third album Parklife and its lead single Girls and Boys, a top 5 hit in the UK, which helped to turn them into one of the defining British bands of their era. The Britpop era is upon us.

It’s a 10, obviously. Love in the 90s was paranoid.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=WDswiT87oo8

Posted in: The Alternative Number Ones: Tori Amos' "God"
#5 
HotFreshGarbage
Score: 20 | Apr 26th

Slanted and enchanted!

Posted in: Lana Del Rey Sings About Kissing Morgan Wallen And Her Spotify Numbers In New Song At Stagecoach
#4 
ASV
Score: 23 | Apr 29th

Incredible week for P bands.

Posted in: Album Of The Week: Model/Actriz Pirouette
#3 
cschl
Score: 27 | Apr 30th

Some people thought that the Solar Power cover art was too up close and personal but apparently Lorde thought it did not go far enough

Posted in: Lorde Announces New Album Virgin
#2 
log
Score: 31 | Apr 27th

I think this was bound to happen. Their business model has always been based on a polite request for vinyl. It’s not, “Vinyl Me Now, Dammit!” When you ask someone for something, and say “please” there’s always a chance that they say, “No, I’m sorry I can’t do that. I just can’t vinyl you right now.” So, some people will go un-vinyled. Bound to happen sooner or later.

Posted in: Vinyl Me, Please Reportedly Ghosting Customers As Orders Go Unfulfilled
#1 
highmarx
Score: 43 | May 2nd

The crazy thing is they're just using their platform to do what we all should be doing always. While I get to take my son to his 15-month pediatric appointment and go about my day, entire families are being annihilated, babies being blown up with my tax dollars, and the world's largest concentration camp is being turned into the world's largest death camp.

Thank you, Kneecap, and never ever ever stop. May the bastards responsible pay the price.

Posted in: Kneecap Part Ways With Booking Agency, Release Statement: "We Have Faced A Coordinated Smear Campaign"

THIS WEEK'S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF'S CHOICE

Kyle Stadler
Apr 30th

This was a good read!I've only ever been aware of Tori Amos in music from the BT dance track "Blue Skies" where she improvised a bunch of lyrics over a different BT track but never actually said "blue" or "skies" in them - BT joined different syllables and breaths together from her vocal track to create the title lyrics, a fact I never would have been able to notice just from listening to the song.

Posted in: The Alternative Number Ones: Tori Amos' "God"

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from Columns

Explore Columns
Say What's Real: The Month In Rap

Armand Hammer & The Alchemist’s Brutal Brilliance

November 12, 2025
Sounding Board

Who Got Screwed When Vinyl Me, Please Went Bust?

Inside the subscription vinyl club's unpaid debts and troubled relaunch

November 12, 2025
The Number Ones

The Number Ones: 24kGoldn’s “Mood” (Feat. Iann Dior)

November 10, 2025
The Alternative Number Ones

The Alternative Number Ones: Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979”

November 5, 2025
The Number Ones

The Number Ones: Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo, & BTS – “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)”

November 3, 2025
Say What's Real: The Month In Rap

For Better And Sometimes Worse, Dave’s New Album Takes You To Church

October 31, 2025