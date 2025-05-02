Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

This week in NYC music venues...
THIS WEEK'S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
THIS WEEK'S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF'S CHOICE
|Kyle Stadler
|Apr 30th
This was a good read!I've only ever been aware of Tori Amos in music from the BT dance track "Blue Skies" where she improvised a bunch of lyrics over a different BT track but never actually said "blue" or "skies" in them - BT joined different syllables and breaths together from her vocal track to create the title lyrics, a fact I never would have been able to notice just from listening to the song.
|Posted in: The Alternative Number Ones: Tori Amos' "God"
It is July 15, 2005. I am 12 years old. I am at a Border’s Book Store waiting for the release of Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince at midnight. I spend my time reading Game Informer and Guitar World magazine, drinking chocolatey coffee drinks from the Starbucks, and combing through the CD rack. I decide that I want to buy From Under the Cork Tree off of the strength of “Sugar, We’re Going Down.” I’m already into bands like Taking Back Sunday and New Found Glory, but this is alluring in a different way for some reason.
I pop it into my Sony Walkman Portable CD player and spend the next 3 hours listening to it on repeat. To my ear, the songs “Dance Dance” and “A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More Touch Me,” sound like smash hits, but I love every song. I read along to the lyrics, and they excite and confuse me in equal measure, but I am determined to parse their meaning. Your lawyers made you change the name of the song? What was it? Why are the song titles so long? What is Atavan?
I let my friends that I’m with listen to some songs, but they say the vocalist is “whiny.” I don’t care. Blink-182 is over and this is my new favorite band. I change my MySpace name to lyrics from the album. I go to the Black Clouds and Underdogs tour, am disappointed with their live sound, and eventually move on.
20 years later, I don’t much care for FOB, Blink, or Harry Potter, but I still love FOTCT and think about this night, the rush of discovery and instantly falling for something, often.
Me as a Haim fan in the 'gum comments section.
Wanna go for a ride?
i've found new homies and they've found a new fan. too bad that tour is sold out. free palestine.
Also on the British side… Blur had stumbled a little commercially with their second album Modern Life Is Rubbish (although it’s subsequently become regarded as a classic) but things properly got going with their third album Parklife and its lead single Girls and Boys, a top 5 hit in the UK, which helped to turn them into one of the defining British bands of their era. The Britpop era is upon us.
It’s a 10, obviously. Love in the 90s was paranoid.
https://youtube.com/watch?v=WDswiT87oo8
Slanted and enchanted!
Incredible week for P bands.
Some people thought that the Solar Power cover art was too up close and personal but apparently Lorde thought it did not go far enough
I think this was bound to happen. Their business model has always been based on a polite request for vinyl. It’s not, “Vinyl Me Now, Dammit!” When you ask someone for something, and say “please” there’s always a chance that they say, “No, I’m sorry I can’t do that. I just can’t vinyl you right now.” So, some people will go un-vinyled. Bound to happen sooner or later.
The crazy thing is they're just using their platform to do what we all should be doing always. While I get to take my son to his 15-month pediatric appointment and go about my day, entire families are being annihilated, babies being blown up with my tax dollars, and the world's largest concentration camp is being turned into the world's largest death camp.
Thank you, Kneecap, and never ever ever stop. May the bastards responsible pay the price.