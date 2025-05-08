Rosé – “Messy”

Rosé has the biggest (and best) hit of the Blackpink solo endeavors so far with the ebullient Bruno Mars duet "APT.," a song that has us eager to hear what else she'll come up with. Today she has released a song that is not as good as "APT." "Messy" is a single from F1® THE ALBUM, the soundtrack to the new Formula 1 racing drama F1® THE MOVIE starring Brad Pitt. It's a sleek, grandiose ballad without much personality, and you can watch the video for it below.

Rosé appeared at the F1 Miami Grand Prix last Saturday to promote the new song/soundtrack/movie: