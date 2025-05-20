Britta Phillips Has Rerecorded Jem And The Holograms Songs For A 40th Anniversary Album

2025 marks 40 years of Jem, the '80s cartoon about an ordinary girl using a holographic computer to turn herself into the world’s greatest pop star. In 2015, the show inspired the live action movie Jem And The Holograms. Now, Hasbro is releasing an anniversary album for the occasion, and it features Britta Phillips (who voiced Jem) rerecording six songs from the series.

Billboard revealed that the album arrives in July. “Seriously, I was thrilled to be asked to sing these songs again,” Phillips told the publication. “I had listened to and sang many Jem songs at Jemcon last year, so they were very fresh in my mind. And I’m so excited for the Jem fans to hear them.”

Along with the Jem theme song which is out today, the rerecordings include “Only The Beginning,” “Truly Outrageous,” “Like A Dream,” “I Got My Eye On You,” and “She’s Got The Power.” Phillips explained to Billboard:

I took a couple of voice lessons before the recording sessions which helped with my confidence in belting those crazy high notes, but luckily the sound of my voice and my vocal range hasn’t changed much. It’s still pretty girlish. To my surprise, the high notes weren’t difficult. We even kept the songs in the original key except for one track where we dropped down a half step — and that one didn’t have the highest notes. The biggest challenge was singing at such fast tempos (the original tempos), but it was very exciting and nostalgic for me, and I had a blast! And working with these amazing and talented producers (all female!) was inspiring.

Check out the reimagined theme song below.