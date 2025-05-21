Night Tapes Announce Debut Album portals // polarities: Hear “pacifico”

Estonian-born musician Iiris Vesik has been leading the London trio Night Tapes for the past six years. Over the years, Night Tapes have developed their own sleek take on dream-pop, and tracks like 2019's "Forever" and last year's "drifting" have become viral hits with upwards of 10 million Spotify streams. Now, Night Tapes have signed to Nettwerk and announced plans to release portals // polarities, their full-length debut.

Night Tapes recorded portals // polarities when all three band members were living together in a London house. In a press release, Iiris Vesik describes the record like this:

The album is an exploration of energies and an exploration into my soul. I go into the spectrality of my being and into different polarities within myself. I would like to understand myself and to understand relationships I have with myself and others because I’m trying to change the small things in order to tackle the big ones. I’m just trying to be as honest as possible because lies are prisons. I’m from a country that used to be under authoritarian rule. I am really grateful to have been born in a free country, and I value freedom above most things.

You can hear some of that freedom at work on the gleaming single "pacifico," a gleaming trip-hop lope built on the beat from the Souls Of Mischief classic "93 'Til Infinity." Vesik says, "'pacifico’ was written after our friend returned from Mexico (San Jose del Pacifico) and told us stories about how beautiful it was. It's about our idea of Pacifico -- like a state of mind you can reach, as we still haven't been there." Below, check out "pacifico," the portals // polarities tracklist, and Night Tapes' upcoming live shows.

TRACKLIST:

01 "enter"

02 "Television"

03 "Swordsman"

04 "Lemon tree midnight"

05 "babygirl (like no1 else)"

06 "pacifico"

07 "tokyo sway"

08 "Masterplan"

09 "Helix"

10 "patience (waiting for the setting sun)"

11 "leave it all behind, Mike"

12 "Storm"

13 "wayfarer"

TOUR DATES:

7/31 - Oxfordshire, UK @ Wilderness Festival

8/29 - London, UK @ Lord's

8/23 - Lincolnshire, UK @ Lost Village Festival

11/30 - London, UK @ Village Underground

12/02 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange

12/03 - Liverpool, UK @ District

12/04 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

12/05 - Manchester, UK @ YES

12/06 - Dublin, Ireland @ The Workman's Club

portals // polarities is out 9/26 on Nettwerk.