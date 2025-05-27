Skip to Content
Virginia Family Credits Metallica With Saving Them From The Truck That Crashed Into Their House

1:48 PM EDT on May 27, 2025

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett of Metallica pose onstage during Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

|Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A lot of people say Metallica have saved their life; a smaller percentage of people can actually give the band some credit for their own survival. Back in 2019, frontman James Hetfield made a very nice phone call to a Vancouver woman who'd said she played Metallica's “Don’t Tread On Me” on her phone to scare away a cougar that was following her on a regular dog walk. Now a Virginia family has extended thanks to Metallica for keeping them safe from a pickup truck that drove into their living room earlier this month.

David and Kristin McKee were planning on taking their 14-year-old daughter Madeline to her first Metallica concert at Blacksburg's Lane Stadium on May 7. But at 2:00 a.m. the morning of the show, they awoke to a loud crash in their house a few rooms away, and found that a truck had plowed through the front wall of their home. Normally, David and Kristin would've still been awake watching TV in the living room at that time, but they decided to go to bed early that night so they'd be well-rested for the Metallica concert. So if they hadn't had tickets to see Metallica, the McKees say, they very well could've been killed.

Though the McKees weren't able to make it to the Metallica concert due to that whole destroyed living room situation, they're giving the band props anyway for keeping them safe in a peculiar butterfly effect type of way. "I thank God every day, and Metallica, for saving us," Kristin told the local news channel WDBJ7. Amen.

