Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Dutch Uncles’ Robin Richards Announces Debut Solo Album Taproots: Hear “Epoxy”

8:12 PM EDT on May 28, 2025

It's been a while since we've heard from Dutch Uncles, but today the Manchester art-pop band's bassist and principal composer Robin Richards is announcing his debut solo album, Taproots. The lead single "Epoxy" is out now.

“‘Epoxy' represents my struggles with a dwindling attention span — an issue I’m sure many people can relate to in 2025," Richards explains. "It felt apt for it to be very short, but for enough to happen within the 75 seconds so that the listener remains engaged and intrigued. The title takes its name from the adhesive epoxy resin, a nod to the gluey nature of the synth sounds and to the fusing together of the themes of the record (growth and adaption).”

The song comes with a music video directed by Patrick King and starring Faye Stoeser of ekleido, who said, “For 'Epoxy,' we created a choreography focusing mainly on intricate arm movements combined with walking forwards. We were challenged to perform these already fast movements in double time, which was then later slowed back down to normal speed in the edit to create a smooth, otherworldly effect.”

Taproots features contributions from pianist Chris Illingworth of GoGo Penguin and flautist Ellen Beth Abdi. It was produced by Brendan Williams (Wu Lyf, Dutch Uncles). Watch the "Epoxy" video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Carnation"
02 "Conducti"
03 "Gossamer"
04 "Ossia"
05 "Taproots"
06 "Epoxy"
07 "Bole"
08 "Flawwws"
09 "Canopy Shy"
10 "Spiral"
11 "Seeds"

Taproots is out 9/9 via PRAH.

Guy Bolongaro

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Slothrust Share “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” Cover

December 8, 2025
New Music

gobbinjr Shares First New Song In Years

December 8, 2025
New Music

Sweet Pill Announce New Album Still There’s A Glow: Hear “No Control”

December 8, 2025
New Music

Nothing – “Purple Strings” (Feat. Mary Lattimore)

December 8, 2025
New Music

Bory – “We’ll Burn That Bridge When We Get To It”

December 8, 2025
New Music

The Crying Nudes – “joyride”

December 6, 2025