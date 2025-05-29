Dutch Uncles’ Robin Richards Announces Debut Solo Album Taproots: Hear “Epoxy”

It's been a while since we've heard from Dutch Uncles, but today the Manchester art-pop band's bassist and principal composer Robin Richards is announcing his debut solo album, Taproots. The lead single "Epoxy" is out now.

“‘Epoxy' represents my struggles with a dwindling attention span — an issue I’m sure many people can relate to in 2025," Richards explains. "It felt apt for it to be very short, but for enough to happen within the 75 seconds so that the listener remains engaged and intrigued. The title takes its name from the adhesive epoxy resin, a nod to the gluey nature of the synth sounds and to the fusing together of the themes of the record (growth and adaption).”

The song comes with a music video directed by Patrick King and starring Faye Stoeser of ekleido, who said, “For 'Epoxy,' we created a choreography focusing mainly on intricate arm movements combined with walking forwards. We were challenged to perform these already fast movements in double time, which was then later slowed back down to normal speed in the edit to create a smooth, otherworldly effect.”

Taproots features contributions from pianist Chris Illingworth of GoGo Penguin and flautist Ellen Beth Abdi. It was produced by Brendan Williams (Wu Lyf, Dutch Uncles). Watch the "Epoxy" video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Carnation"

02 "Conducti"

03 "Gossamer"

04 "Ossia"

05 "Taproots"

06 "Epoxy"

07 "Bole"

08 "Flawwws"

09 "Canopy Shy"

10 "Spiral"

11 "Seeds"

Taproots is out 9/9 via PRAH.