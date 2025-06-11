Skip to Content
Yoshika Colwell – “In Bloom”

10:01 AM EDT on June 11, 2025

In April Yoshika Colwell announced her debut full-length Album On The Wing. The English singer-songwriter has shared “Last Night,” “Fighting On The Wing,” and “There’s Got To Be A Loser Babe,” and now she's back with "In Bloom," which she says is "the most hopeful song on the album."

"'In Bloom' is a song exploring the concept of sunny nihilism, which I read about once somewhere," Colwell explains. "It's about acknowledging that everything ends, but trying to find the beauty and freedom in that. It's a song about inevitable death and trying to enjoy your life & the people you love whilst it's all happening, disguised in a bouncy, upbeat kind of country song."

Colwell captures the frustration of the transient nature of everything with simple lyrics: "One day up/ Another day down/ You’d think that I’d be used to it by now." When she repeats "What have I got to lose?" at the end, it's obvious she means it in a liberating way. Watch the Tilly Wace-directed music video below.

On The Wing Out is out 7/25 via Blue Flowers.

