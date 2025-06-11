Orange 9mm Share First New Song In 26 Years

Almost a year ago to the day, New York City post-hardcore favorites Orange 9mm played their first show in 25 years, which took place on the Terminal 5 rooftop during the New York City Tattoo Arts Convention. They didn't play any new music at that show, instead doing songs from their 1995 album Driver Not Included and 1996's Tragic. Today, however, they're back with "Turn It Up," their first new song in 26 years.

On Instagram ahead of the track's release, Orange 9mm wrote: "Fuck. Shit goes by fast. Time flies. Time to fly again. What's the new wave from Orange9mm???" No details on any more new music as for now, but it sure sounds like they're glad to be back. "Turn It Up" is a rager, and you can check it out below.