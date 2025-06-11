Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Orange 9mm Share First New Song In 26 Years

9:57 AM EDT on June 11, 2025

Almost a year ago to the day, New York City post-hardcore favorites Orange 9mm played their first show in 25 years, which took place on the Terminal 5 rooftop during the New York City Tattoo Arts Convention. They didn't play any new music at that show, instead doing songs from their 1995 album Driver Not Included and 1996's Tragic. Today, however, they're back with "Turn It Up," their first new song in 26 years.

On Instagram ahead of the track's release, Orange 9mm wrote: "Fuck. Shit goes by fast. Time flies. Time to fly again. What's the new wave from Orange9mm???" No details on any more new music as for now, but it sure sounds like they're glad to be back. "Turn It Up" is a rager, and you can check it out below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025
New Music

Sondre Lerche Takes On Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” For Annual Christmas Cover

December 23, 2025
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025
New Music

Bad History Month – “The Fighters” (Dust From 1000 Years Cover)

December 22, 2025
New Music

BEA1991 – “Almost A Lover”

December 21, 2025