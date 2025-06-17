Asher White Announces Debut Album 8 Tips For Full Catastrophe Living: Hear “Beers With My Name On Them”

After releasing her zany tune “Kratom Headache Girls Night” and signing to Joyful Noise in April, Asher White is back to announce her 16th album 8 Tips For Full Catastrophe Living. The extremely fun single "Beers With My Name On Them" is out now.

"On hedonism and being a party girl and drinking every night," the NYC artist says of the song. "Hence the extended breakbeat section which was inspired by / an attempted impression of a 'whippets-and-twin-peaks' themed birthday party i went to. Also an excuse to deploy the sad poetic homonym 'alone' / 'a loan' and refit the phrase 'empire today' into a new and unexpected form as an experiment in recontextualizing familiar sequences of words."

White also recently performed a cathartically chaotic set at Ekko Astral's trans rights festival Liberation Weekend in DC. Watch the music video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "The Sink Thank You"

02 "Beers With My Name On Them"

03 "Why I Bought The House"

04 "Travel Safe"

05 "Cobalt Room: Good Work / Silver Saab"

06 "Voice Memo"

07 "Like Another Planet Instrumental"

08 "Country Girls"

09 "Falls"

TOUR DATES:

06/25 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom w/ Deerhoof

06/26 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom w/ Deerhoof

06/27 - Amherst, MA @ The Drake w/ Deerhoof

06/29 - Brooklyn, NY @ 6BC Botanical Garden w/ Grumpy

8 Tips For Full Catastrophe Living is out 9/12 via Joyful Noise. Pre-order it here.