New Music

Asher White Announces Debut Album 8 Tips For Full Catastrophe Living: Hear “Beers With My Name On Them”

10:18 AM EDT on June 17, 2025

After releasing her zany tune “Kratom Headache Girls Night” and signing to Joyful Noise in April, Asher White is back to announce her 16th album 8 Tips For Full Catastrophe Living. The extremely fun single "Beers With My Name On Them" is out now.

"On hedonism and being a party girl and drinking every night," the NYC artist says of the song. "Hence the extended breakbeat section which was inspired by / an attempted impression of a 'whippets-and-twin-peaks' themed birthday party i went to. Also an excuse to deploy the sad poetic homonym 'alone' / 'a loan' and refit the phrase 'empire today' into a new and unexpected form as an experiment in recontextualizing familiar sequences of words."

White also recently performed a cathartically chaotic set at Ekko Astral's trans rights festival Liberation Weekend in DC. Watch the music video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "The Sink Thank You"
02 "Beers With My Name On Them"
03 "Why I Bought The House"
04 "Travel Safe"
05 "Cobalt Room: Good Work / Silver Saab"
06 "Voice Memo"
07 "Like Another Planet Instrumental"
08 "Country Girls"
09 "Falls"

TOUR DATES:
06/25 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom w/ Deerhoof
06/26 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom w/ Deerhoof
06/27 - Amherst, MA @ The Drake w/ Deerhoof
06/29 - Brooklyn, NY @ 6BC Botanical Garden w/ Grumpy

8 Tips For Full Catastrophe Living is out 9/12 via Joyful Noise. Pre-order it here.

