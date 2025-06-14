Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

Because we're still having problems due to OpenWeb changing its API on us, I do not know your highest rated comments this week. I'm told I'll get some comment data next week, but I'm not holding my breath. Shut Up, Dude was going to be coming to an end soon anyway; as you might have seen me mention in Gumcord, we are moving to a new, much better platform for the entire site in Q3 (maybe Q4). Its in-house commenting software will be more affordable too, but it will also make publishing a Best Comments list impossible. I didn't want this column to end so unceremoniously, though, so I will give OpenWeb a couple of weeks and see if we can schedule a proper farewell tour. Anyway, #NoKings except Brian Wilson, so scroll through all of these best comments instead: