Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
Columns

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

8:06 PM EDT on June 13, 2025

Shut Up, Dude

Because we're still having problems due to OpenWeb changing its API on us, I do not know your highest rated comments this week. I'm told I'll get some comment data next week, but I'm not holding my breath. Shut Up, Dude was going to be coming to an end soon anyway; as you might have seen me mention in Gumcord, we are moving to a new, much better platform for the entire site in Q3 (maybe Q4). Its in-house commenting software will be more affordable too, but it will also make publishing a Best Comments list impossible. I didn't want this column to end so unceremoniously, though, so I will give OpenWeb a couple of weeks and see if we can schedule a proper farewell tour. Anyway, #NoKings except Brian Wilson, so scroll through all of these best comments instead:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from Columns

Explore Columns
The Number Ones

The Number Ones: Taylor Swift’s “Willow”

December 22, 2025
The Alternative Number Ones

The Alternative Number Ones: The Cranberries’ “Salvation”

December 15, 2025
The Number Ones

The Number Ones: BTS’ “Life Goes On”

December 8, 2025
The Alternative Number Ones

The Alternative Number Ones: Oasis’ “Champagne Supernova”

December 1, 2025
Breaking The Oath: The Month In Metal

Antinoë, Black Metal Pianist

November 28, 2025
Crossing Wires: The Month In Electronic Music

For 10 Years Now, Batu’s Timedance Has Been Turning Up The Bass

November 26, 2025