Johnny Marr Shares Statement About Calls To Censor Kneecap’s Glastonbury Set

Ever since Kneecap spoke out loudly against Israel's campaign of genocide and starvation in Gaza at their Coachella set earlier this year, the Belfast rap group has faced what they call a "coordinated smear campaign." UK authorities have charged group member Mo Chara with a terror offense for displaying a Hezbollah flag at a London show last year. Sharon Osbourne called for their visas to be revoked. Kneecap shows in Germany have been canceled, and they've been dropped from Glasgow's TRNSMT festival. They've parted ways with their booking agency. Later this month, they're scheduled to play Glastonbury, the UK's biggest festival. But Glastonbury has faced behind-the-scenes pressure to drop them, as well.

Last week, producer and Kneecap collaborator Toddla T claimed that a group of music-business power players sent a "private and confidential" letter to Glastonbury's bookers, urging the festival to remove Kneecap from the show's lineup. Kneecap remain on the bill at Glasto, and Billboard reports that the BBC won't remove Kneecap from its festival coverage. Now, Manchester rock legend Johnny Marr has joined the mass of artists who publicly support Kneecap.

Johnny Marr has played Glastonbury many times over the years, and he headlined the festival as a member of the Smiths in 1984. Here's what he says in an Instagram statement today:

After learning that calls have been made for Kneecap to be censored during their Glastonbury set, I think it's important that I make my own position clear. I've played Glastonbury many times and the festival has always had a political aspect. It was founded as a place of free expression and political activism and it's a fact that I agreed to play there with the Smiths in 1984 purely because to do so at the time was a political act. We are living through very troubling times, but for anyone who's been interested in me or my music over the last 40 years, I feel like my political stance has always been very clear. Oppression fears artistic expression. I respect all musicians who use their platform to speak out against injustice, who promote compassion and equality and give voice to the voiceless. I stand with my audience and fellow musicians who call for an immediate end to the atrocities and a free Palestine.

In an interview with The Irish Times over the weekend, Fontaines D.C. frontman and Kneecap collaborator Grian Chatten also spoke out in support of the group: "It’s a categorical witch hunt, and that’s fairly plain to see to anyone who has a discerning eye... I stand by their side, and I’m totally unafraid to do so. I think all of us are."