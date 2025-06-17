Shaking Hand – “Over The Coals”

Skip to Content
2:58 PM EDT on June 17, 2025

Sam Lindley

Supposedly the Manchester trio Shaking Hand's post-rock is inspired by modernist architecture, '90s US alternative rock, and Midwest emo. In this case, the promo mumbo jumbo checks out. I can hear all of those touchpoints in "Over The Coals," Shaking Hands' debut single. The band wrote the seven-minute track at the now-defunct Brunswick Mill — really leaning into the "post-industrial wasteland" vibes — and in its sprawl, it embodies the lyrical mantra "life's not linear." Watch Beck Cooley's video for the track below.

