Fred Again.., Skepta, & Plaqueboymax Debut New Song And Stream Brooklyn Pop-Up On Twitch

9:45 PM EDT on June 17, 2025

Fred again.. has teamed up with Plaqueboymax and Skepta for a new collab called "Victory Lap," which they debuted today on Twitch from New York. The three also announced a pop-up rave at the Brooklyn Paramount later tonight, which will be streamed.

"Victory Lap" is Fred again..'s first new music of the year. Plaqueboymax — who's a rapper, producer, and streamer — released the albums ATLANTA and Five Forever earlier this year. Meanwhile Skepta featured on the latest Playboi Carti album Music.

Fans are having a very hard time getting tickets for the pop-up rave, and the streets of the venue appear flooded with fans in videos shared online. It's Lorde at Washington Square Park all over again. Good luck ravers.

@edmvisionary Skepta & Fred Again playing some 🔥 in NYC #edm #edmtiktok #edmlife #edmtok #fredagain #fredagainagainagain #nyc #skepta #explorepage ♬ original sound - edmvisionary

i’ve never heard of fred again but he’s performing next to my apt and now there’s pandemonium pic.twitter.com/qIvZNW9uso

— Haroon Choudery (@haroonchoudery) June 17, 2025

