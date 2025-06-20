Slick Rick’s Victory Is A Worthwhile Adventure — Even With Some Lame Detours

In case you somehow didn't remember or didn't read up, here's some CliffsNotes: Slick Rick is that nigga. Always has been. In the off chance you did forget, he uses his new track "I Did That" to serve up a heavy-handed but sincere reminder. Flaunting all the imaginative flair of his own Wikipedia page, Rick uses the throwaway interlude to list his accomplishments in a series of undeniable one-note summations: "Icon fashionista. Storyteller. I did that." It's a collection of mic-drop cultural imprints from a figure who no longer needs to tell you. If Rick still did require an introduction, Victory, his first album in over 25 years, would do the job pretty well. Defined by wit, breezy soundscapes, and the same conversational agility that made him a legend nearly 40 years ago, the LP sees Slick Rick in cruise control of all his preternatural gifts. While there are some lame detours, it's proof that, in spurts, he can still take you on an indelible journey.

Clocking in at 27 minutes, the Ruler's latest is the trimmest album of his career. It might also be the most lighthearted. You can thank the sonic atmosphere for that. While exec producer Idris Elba didn't technically make any of the beats on this one, it's not hard to imagine house tracks like "Come On Let's Go" and "Cuz I'm Here" floating in and out of the actor-DJ's Serato. For "Come On Let's Go," Rick's jumpy imagery is too busy for all his personality to seep into the pulsing beat. "Cuz I'm Here" corrects that particular issue as Rick unloads a juvenile tale of a would-be dancefloor link-up with a mix of humor and rhyme economy. The half-sung hook only enhances the endearing goofiness of it all.

When he's not sliding over house tracks, he's gliding over a mix of sounds from industrial jazz ("Stressed") to sprightly yet sentimental boom bap ("Angelic"). For the latter, he revisits "La-Di-Da-Di" as he contemplates his space in the rap continuum. His acrobatic imagery layers an otherwise reflective track in subtle whimsy, with his twitchy syllables distilling reminiscences like a game of peekaboo: "Told ya ‘bout the bored, wanna see a brother sore/ Here you go/ Noah, hold this for ya, all ya'll/ Jammin' this Manhattan, Granny, I'm the man and/ Glad you understand that cat, your sandwiches were slamming." Combined with the muted soundscape, it's at once nostalgic and of the present — like a rap wizard amused that he's still able to conjure some magic.

For "Landlords," he trades warmth for biting humor, threatening delinquent tenants with his TEC-9 while making time to call out another for making his spot a smelly mess. The merry horns and Slick Rick's spirited vocal performance make it feel like it could be a spiritual sequel to "Children's Story"; in this follow-up, the former stick-up kid has somehow survived a gunshot wound only to face an even more terrible fate: having to pay rent in New York. Of course, it's cruel, and people don't fuck with landlords. But putting your opps on a T-Shirt isn't exactly wholesome shit either, so I'll let Ricky slide. Besides, his mix of dismissiveness, aggressiveness, and intermittent exasperation make it all genuinely hilarious.

There aren't truly bad songs on Victory, but I have to put an emphasis on songs. The interludes here oscillate between self-serious and just flat-out shallow. In 2025, you're not getting any points for quoting Mother Teresa. You're losing them with shitty Matrix jokes. Those three interludes slow momentum between the tracks rather than building upon them, and when you throw in a flavorless intro with a long-since hackneyed Cape Fear sample, you're looking at sizable levels of pure waste.

And yet there's "Documents," a Nas-assisted exercise in pristinely regal boom bap. Here, Ricky dives into a lucid 007 fantasy, swirling real-time images of a gallivanting hero who can save the day and take all your hoes while he's at it. If Slick Rick is playing the literal James Bond, Nas is playing the rap one, grafting a casual cascade of supreme flexes onto a bed of elegant stringsthat could soundtrack a daydream. It's all as stylish as it is skillful — spiritual through lines shared by two masters of their realm. And beyond.

Low-stakes and in control, Victory is the latest testament for a world that didn't need a new one. Decades ago, Slick Rick showed he could walk on beats and, with a little magic, turn children's stories into lore. And for the most part, he's done it again. While Victory doesn't scale the heights of his greatest works, there are still more than a few traces of a grand adventure — a whimsical bridge between ghetto fantasy and dreams actualized.

COLD AS ICE

Clipse - "So Be It" Just plain ruthless. Nevermind that Push decapitated Travis Scott's character. Nevermind that Malice is spitting raw enough to show why he's Malice again. All that shit is crazy. But the hook and the ornate Pharrell soundscape — laced with supplely elegant strings and some distorted percussion that sounds like it's the opening of a trap house space portal — make it clear that this Clipse album will be up there.

EBK Jaaybo - "Stand Over Music" I'm not sure why, but street rap will never truly fail me. No matter how many times I hear about someone catching the opps lacking or shooting outside of a moving car (probably their granny's), someone will always find a way to say something even more sinister, more macabre, more funny. EBK Jaaybo is that someone. Just check out "Stand Over Music." Gothic choir, ruthless matter-of-fact drill bars, and pummeling percussion. Senseless violence never sounded so glorious, I fear.

Cash Cobain - "Sick N Tired" (Feat. OnlyHeaven) Cash Cobain continues mixing and matching sounds and vibes like only he can, meshing cowbells with an astral bassline and what sounds like New Orleans bounce percussion. And then his Auto-Tuned vocals are sweetly delicate enough to give weight to his words, too.

Lil Yachty - "Murda" Didn't know I needed Yachty on a vaguely haunting sexy drill beat, but I do, and you do too. When he's not being annoying, pretty solid rapper.

Lil Tecca - "Owa Owa" Laced with an irresistible, should-be-more-annoying-than-it-is Buggles sample, and a tone that's lithe but just deep enough to avoid being too saccharine, "Owa Owa" is that shit.

Gunna - "Won't Stop" "Won't Stop" is a masterclass in muted melody, with Gunna's agile yet emphatic vocals fluttering gracefully above somber piano. The beat is kinda sad, but there's triumph in Gunna's resolve. He been largely by his lonesome since coming home. I won't say whether that's right or wrong. But the boy rarely misses with these singles. You could say he … won't stop.

EST Gee - "GEESKI mode 11am FINISHED" Semi-mumbled yet dexterous lyricism fused with some seriously sleek nocturnal production. EST Gee has pretty much reeled me all the way back in.

GloRilla - "Typa" Flipping a Keyshia Cole into a track truly befitting of thug love, GloRilla embraces her baser Hot Girl instincts for a track about friends with plenty of benefits — but potentially, no exclusivity. And no fucks to give about it.

Meek Mill - "Survivor's Guilt" (Feat. G Herbo) Meek Mill and G Herbo — yes, I'll take some delicious vanilla ice cream with a melted brownie and some sprinkles. Yes, they've done this before. Yes, it's still great.

Bktherula - "Dumb Shit" Aesthetically speaking, probably some other ways too, Bktherula has an argument for coolest rap "up-and-comer." She makes braggadocio feel as easy as breathing, and her beats — glitchy, dystopian, John Connors cruising music — are perfect accompaniments for her playful, run-on sentence delivery. "Dumb Shit" is just the latest example in a long stream of them.

