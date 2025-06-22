Superdrag Break Out Deep Cuts At First West Coast Show In 17 Years

Superdrag, the Knoxville power pop icons made famous by their 1996 hit "Sucked Out," have had a couple of brief reunions since their initial breakup in 2003. They played their first show in 12 years in Knoxville in 2022, a small handful of hometown shows since then, and Chicago’s Wicker Park Fest last year. Earlier this year, however, Superdrag announced they'd be playing their first coastal shows since 2009, and over the weekend, they did two shows at LA’s Troubadour as part of a Destination Superdrag Weekend.

The occasion called for a few late-'90s deep cuts: On night one they broke out "Comfortably Bummed" for the first time since 1999 and "I Am Incinerator" (aka "I Guess It's American") for the first time ever -- both of those tracks appear on Superdrag's 2007 B-sides/rarities compilation Changin' Tires On The Road To Ruin. They again dedicated their 2002 track "Feeling Like I Do" to Snail Mail's Lindsey Jordan, who's covered the song herself and gets credit for Superdrag putting it back on their own setlist.

See some clips of the shows and the full setlists below. (For the East Coasters, they’ll hit New York’s Bowery Ballroom Oct. 3 and 4.)

NIGHT ONE SETLIST:

"Pine Away"

"My Prayer"

"Carried"

"H.H.T."

"6/8"

"Keep It Close To Me"

"Gimme Animosity"

"Comfortably Bummed" (First time since 1999)

"Lighting The Way"

"True Believer"

"Ambulance Driver"

"Sold You An Alibi"

"Hellbent"

"Feeling Like I Do"

"Nothing Good Is Real"

"I Am Incinerator" (Live debut)

"Cynicality"

"Destination Ursa Major"

ENCORE:

"Garmonbozia"

"Sucked Out"

"Rocket"

NIGHT TWO SETLIST:

"Whitey's Theme"

"Keep It Close To Me"

"Gimme Animosity"

"Bloody Hell"

"Liquor"

"Pine Away"

"Truest Love"

"Slot Machine"

"Phaser"

"Nothing Good Is Real"

"Sold You An Alibi"

"Ambulance Driver"

"Lighting the Way"

"True Believer"

"Feeling Like I Do"

"In The Valley Of Dying Stars"

"I'm Expanding My Mind"

"Sucked Out"

ENCORE:

"Sugar"

"Cynicality"

"Destination Ursa Major"