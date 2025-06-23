Watch Haim Mash Addison Rae’s Banger “Headphones On” Up With Janet Jackson & Joni Mitchell In BBC Live Lounge

If you think Stereogum talks about pop music too much, you are going to hate this post. We fuck with pop music over here, guys! Sorry! A couple of weeks ago, the TikTok influencer Addison Rae released her debut album Addison, and it's really good. Rae has evidently earned the respect of her pop-star peers. She's got multiple collaborations with Charli XCX. She'll open Lana Del Rey's shows at Wembley Stadium next month. She was recently up onstage with her labelmates Haim at their LA comeback show. Haim just released their own new album I quit, which is also really good. Now, like Blondshell and Katie Gavin before them, Haim have covered Addison Rae.

Addison Rae's slinky, escapist fantasia "Headphones On" is one of the best singles of the year thus far. During a recent visit to the BBC Live Lounge, Haim covered "Headphones On," and they mashed it up with the beat from Janet Jackson's 1997 classic "Got 'Til It's Gone," including that song's Joni Mitchell sample. The two tracks came together really well, and Danielle Haim gave the performance a kind of breezy gravitas. Haim also played their own "Down To Be Wrong," which is gradually emerging as another of my favorite singles from this year. Below, check out both of those Haim performances, as well as the original "Headphones On" and "Got 'Til It's Gone" videos.

I quit and Addison are both out now on Columbia.