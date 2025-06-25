Naima Bock – “Rolling”

It's a time-honored tradition: the one-off single recorded during the sessions for your most recent album that, for whatever reason, did not make it onto the tracklist. Naima Bock has one of them today, a new tune called "Rolling" that could have appeared, but in fact did not appear, on her 2024 stunner Below A Massive Dark Land. Well, why the hell not, Naima?

Let her explain:

"Rolling" is a song that didn’t quite fit into Below a Massive Dark Land, but I thought it was worth its own moment. Written on a train back from Glasgow to London, I’m sure its lyrics will resonate with some. If not, then that’s a good thing. Plus, if you listen to the whole thing, you're rewarded with some expert jaw harp playing.

Listen below.