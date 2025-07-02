Sean “Diddy” Combs Found Not Guilty Of Sex-Trafficking And Racketeering, Convicted On Lesser Charges

Sean Combs has been convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but acquitted of the more serious charges against him, in one of the highest-profile criminal trials in recent memory. Combs, the music and fashion mogul and recording artist also known as Diddy and Puff Daddy, was found not guilty on two counts of sex-trafficking and one count of racketeering Wednesday in a federal courtroom in New York, the New York Times reports.

The jury, comprising eight men and four women, landed on a verdict Tuesday on all charges except racketeering. After deliberating since Monday, the jury announced around 4:05 p.m. Tuesday that regarding the racketeering charge, there were members "with unpersuadable opinions on both sides." After sleeping on it, the jurors were able to come to a decision. Marc Agnifilo, Combs' lead lawyer, asked for his release now that he's avoided conviction on the racketeering and sex-trafficking charges. The prosecution has urged the judge to keep Combs detained. (UPDATED: Combs was denied bail.) Each of Combs' convictions carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, though Rolling Stone reports that legal experts have speculated the sentence could be less severe.

The verdict comes amidst a flurry of civil and federal cases against Combs alleging sexual misconduct, including a pattern of drugging and sexually assaulting women, as well as forcing women to participate in sex parties known as "freak-offs," while using his massive business operation to coercively cover up his crimes. Combs was indicted in September 2024 after a federal raid on his homes in March 2024.

The public reckoning for Combs began in November 2023 with a lawsuit from Cassie Ventura, his former girlfriend and a recording artist on his Bad Boy record label. The suit was quickly settled, but it opened the floodgates for many more similar allegations against Combs. Ventura testified in the trial, addressing leaked footage of Combs physically assaulting her in a hotel room in 2016 among other disturbing recollections. Combs' relationships with Ventura and another ex-girlfriend, who testified anonymously under the name "Jane," were central to the case.

Kid Cudi also testified about Combs firebombing his car while he was dating Ventura. Dawn Richard, another former Bad Boy artist who has sued Combs for sexual abuse, was another celebrity witness who took the stand to testify against Combs.