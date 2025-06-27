Iron Maiden Don’t Want To Play For “Gwyneth Paltrow And A Perfume-Infested Yurt” At Glastonbury

Iron Maiden have a 50th anniversary documentary in the works, and they're out on their 50th anniversary tour right now — albeit without longtime drummer Nicko McBrain, who recently retired from the road. The legendary metal band spoke to The i Paper about their current outing during their visit to Stockholm, which led to some choice quotes from frontman Bruce Dickinson.

The feature touches on Maiden's many brand extensions, including elaborate "Eddie's Dive Bar" merch pop-ups at every tour stop where various Maiden-branded beers are flowing. Bassist and chief songwriter Steve Harris says the events are about not just profit but "this whole camaraderie thing. Belonging to something, being part of something, seeing it grow. But also obviously, we’re getting to the ends of our career." The idea is that Maiden and their fans should enjoy their distinctive empire while they still can.

Dickinson used the feature to contrast Maiden's whole deal with some more modern alternatives: "We're lucky in that we came up in an era when we could create that identity. And we just do what we do: be authentic. There’s an audience for that. Just like there's an audience for transient influencer crap. We're not that. But one day that audience may grow out of that crap and go, 'Oh, fuck me, what's this Iron Maiden business…'"

When asked if Maiden made a pointed decision to play their own headline gig at London Stadium this Saturday during Glastonbury, where they've never performed, Dickinson responded, "No! I always said I’d turn Glastonbury down if we were ever invited. I don’t want to go play in front of Gwyneth Paltrow and a perfume-infested yurt."

