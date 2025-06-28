Deaf Club Announce New Album We Demand A Permanent State Of Happiness: Hear “Nihilism For Dummies”

In 2022, Deaf Club unleashed their debut album Productive Disruption. The supergroup led by the Locust's Justin Pearson returned yesterday (June 27) to announce its followup, We Demand A Permanent State Of Happiness.

The opening track "Nihilism For Dummies" serves as the lead single, and it's a raucous attack of hardcore. It's accompanied by a fittingly absurd music video that captures the band's deranged energy while also offering some entertaining humor. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Nihilism For Dummies"

02 "Crap Circles"

03 "Pain In The Assery"

04 "Biblical Loophole"

05 "Vinegar, Soap, And Holy Tap Water"

06 "Counterfeit Coins"

07 "Frequency Illusion"

08 "Liquidate The Living Body"

09 "All Hot Dogs Are In-Bred"

10 "Closed Fists And Closed Minds"

11 "End Of An Ear"

We Demand A Permanent State Of Happiness is out 9/19 via Southern Lord Records / Three One G.