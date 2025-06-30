Skip to Content
Attn Xzibit: Deftones Are Teasing “Private Music”

3:52 PM EDT on June 30, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 15: Chino Moreno of Deftones performs at Pier 17 Rooftop on May 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

|Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Last week, just a few days after the 25th anniversary of Deftones' White Pony, West Coast rap legend Xzibit sang the album's praises in his episode of Amoeba Music's video series What's In My Bag? In the time since that video went live, Deftones had to drop off last weekend's Glastonbury lineup at the last minute due to illness; Skepta replaced them. But the band was back in action Sunday night at Crystal Palace Park, where — as Xzibit will be happy to learn — video screens teased some upcoming "private music."

Based on a tweet from Deftones' label publicist that capitalizes the phrase, it seems like Private Music is a title. The promo at Crystal Palace lists a date of 7/10 in Roman numerals: so, either July 10 or Oct. 7, depending on whether they were using the American or British date system. Fans on Reddit can't decide whether it's the name of a single dropping in July or an album dropping in October, but either way, it seems like Deftones are getting ready to follow up 2020's Ohms at last.

Check out the Private Music teaser and Xzibit expressing his Deftones love below.

