Liam Gallagher Apologizes For Posting Racial Slur

Liam Gallagher, ever the internet poster, came under fire July 1 after tweeting a slur mocking East Asian people. When some fans pointed out that the slur was racist and that he shouldn't use it, the frontman of Oasis -- who are finally beginning that big reunion tour this Friday -- initially pushed back. "Liam [you're] gonna get cancelled today," one user wrote about the slur, to which he responded: "Whatever." When someone asked him what the word meant, he said: "It’s an ancient thought process get on it."

It's unclear how long Gallagher left the tweet up, but he eventually deleted it and issued a very brief apology for the slur. "Sorry if I offended anyone with my tweet before," he wrote. "It wasn’t intentional you know I love you all and I do not discriminate. peace and love LG." A lot of people aren't too satisfied with that disclaimer, and a lot of Asian people are slamming not only Gallagher, but also the non-Asian people accepting his pseudo-apology. See some relevant tweets below.

Oasis are also reissuing their 1995 classic (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? in October for the album’s 30th anniversary.