Liam Gallagher Apologizes For Posting Racial Slur

2:00 PM EDT on July 3, 2025

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 11: Liam Gallagher performs at the second day of TRNSMT the event returns after a two-year hiatus on September 11, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Around 50,000 people are expected on site over the course of the weekend, the festival was one of many events cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

|Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Liam Gallagher, ever the internet poster, came under fire July 1 after tweeting a slur mocking East Asian people. When some fans pointed out that the slur was racist and that he shouldn't use it, the frontman of Oasis -- who are finally beginning that big reunion tour this Friday -- initially pushed back. "Liam [you're] gonna get cancelled today," one user wrote about the slur, to which he responded: "Whatever." When someone asked him what the word meant, he said: "It’s an ancient thought process get on it."

It's unclear how long Gallagher left the tweet up, but he eventually deleted it and issued a very brief apology for the slur. "Sorry if I offended anyone with my tweet before," he wrote. "It wasn’t intentional you know I love you all and I do not discriminate. peace and love LG." A lot of people aren't too satisfied with that disclaimer, and a lot of Asian people are slamming not only Gallagher, but also the non-Asian people accepting his pseudo-apology. See some relevant tweets below.

Oasis are also reissuing their 1995 classic (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? in October for the album’s 30th anniversary.

