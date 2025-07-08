Skip to Content
Sex Week – “Lone Wolf”

11:25 AM EDT on July 8, 2025

Alyssa Vitalino and Dillon Camp

The arty Brooklyn pop duo Sex Week recently announced their new EP Upper Mezzanine, set to arrive next month. They announced the project with the dancey lead single "Coach," and today they're back with another good one called "Lone Wolf."

"'Lone Wolf' is about communication and testing the limits of a relationship," Sex Week's Pearl Dickson and Richard Orofino -- who just so happen to be partners themselves -- say in a press release. They tap in to "Little Red Riding Hood" references, using the threat of the Big Bad Wolf as an allegory for feeling vulnerable in a relationship. "Blow it up, blow my house down," Dickson coos in the final lines, the song's clanging, dramatic production reminiscent of Björk or even Enya. Watch the self-directed video for "Lone Wolf" below.

Upper Mezzanine is out 8/1 via Grand Jury. Pre-order it here.

