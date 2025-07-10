Paul McCartney Announces North American Tour

Three years past his 80th birthday, Paul McCartney is still out there playing the hits. Back in February, the Beatle played a surprise residency at New York's Bowery Ballroom. Now he's announced a fresh run of stadium and arena shows, his first North American tour since 2022.

The 2025 Got Back tour will take Macca across the continent this fall, though he notably isn't visiting much of the East Coast this time around. He'll start in Palm Desert at the end of September, then trace his way eastward during October and November, making stops across the South and Midwest. General onsale begins July 18 at 10 a.m. local time; get more info here, and check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

09/29 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

10/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

10/07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

10/11 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field

10/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Casey’s Center

10/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

10/22 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

11/02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/06 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

11/08 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

11/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/14 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

11/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

11/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

11/21 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

11/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center