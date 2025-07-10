Paul McCartney Announces North American Tour

Three years past his 80th birthday, Paul McCartney is still out there playing the hits. Back in February, the Beatle played a surprise residency at New York's Bowery Ballroom. Now he's announced a fresh run of stadium and arena shows, his first North American tour since 2022.
The 2025 Got Back tour will take Macca across the continent this fall, though he notably isn't visiting much of the East Coast this time around. He'll start in Palm Desert at the end of September, then trace his way eastward during October and November, making stops across the South and Midwest. General onsale begins July 18 at 10 a.m. local time; get more info here, and check out the dates below.
TOUR DATES:
09/29 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
10/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
10/07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
10/11 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field
10/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Casey’s Center
10/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
10/22 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
11/02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/06 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
11/08 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
11/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/14 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
11/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
11/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
11/21 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum
11/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center