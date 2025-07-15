Amanda Shires Announces New Album Nobody’s Girl: Hear “A Way It Goes”

It's been a couple years since Amanda Shires' latest album Take It Like A Man. Since then, she and Jason Isbell went through a divorce and she made the most out of opening for some of his shows. Now, the singer-songwriter is back to announce her next record, Nobody's Girl.

The lead single "A Way It Goes" is out now. It's produced by Lawrence Rothman and co-written by Amanda and Rothman. “Nobody’s Girl is what came after the wreckage, the silence, the rebuilding," Shires explains. "It’s about standing in the aftermath of a life you thought would last forever and realizing no one is coming to save you.”

Nobody's Girl was recorded at Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville, with Fred Eltringham and Julian Dorio on drums, Dominic Davis on bass, Peter Levin on keys, Zach Setchfield on guitar, and Lawrence Rothman also on guitar. She also tracked at Rothman Recorders in Los Angeles, with Jay Bellerose on drums, Pino Palladino on bass, Jimbo Hart also on bass, Joe Kennedy on piano and guitar, and Rothman again on guitar. Shires plays tenor guitar, ukulele, and the fiddle.

Shires will be supporting Aly & AJ on a North American tour. Check out the dates below along with the Taylor G. Kelly-directed "A Way It Goes" music video.

TRACKLIST:

01 “A Way It Goes”

02 “Maybe I”

03 “The Details”

04 “Living”

05 “Lose It For A While”

06 “Piece Of Mind"

07 “Streetlights And Stars”

08 “Lately”

09 “Friend Zone”

10 “Strange Dreams”

11 “Can’t Hold Your Breath”

12 “Not Feeling Anything”

TOUR DATES:

09/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford

09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford

09/25 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

09/26 - Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

09/27 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

09/30 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

10/01 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

10/02 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/04 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

10/05 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

10/07 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

10/08 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

10/10 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

10/11 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

10/12 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/15 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/17 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/19 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

10/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/22 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

10/24 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

10/25 - Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE

10/26 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

10/28 - Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

10/29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/31 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/01 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

11/02 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

11/04 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

11/05 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts by The Bay

11/08 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

11/09 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

Nobody’s Girl is out 9/26 on ATO Records. Pre-order it here.