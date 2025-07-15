Amanda Shires Announces New Album Nobody’s Girl: Hear “A Way It Goes”

It's been a couple years since Amanda Shires' latest album Take It Like A Man. Since then, she and Jason Isbell went through a divorce and she made the most out of opening for some of his shows. Now, the singer-songwriter is back to announce her next record, Nobody's Girl.
The lead single "A Way It Goes" is out now. It's produced by Lawrence Rothman and co-written by Amanda and Rothman. “Nobody’s Girl is what came after the wreckage, the silence, the rebuilding," Shires explains. "It’s about standing in the aftermath of a life you thought would last forever and realizing no one is coming to save you.”
Nobody's Girl was recorded at Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville, with Fred Eltringham and Julian Dorio on drums, Dominic Davis on bass, Peter Levin on keys, Zach Setchfield on guitar, and Lawrence Rothman also on guitar. She also tracked at Rothman Recorders in Los Angeles, with Jay Bellerose on drums, Pino Palladino on bass, Jimbo Hart also on bass, Joe Kennedy on piano and guitar, and Rothman again on guitar. Shires plays tenor guitar, ukulele, and the fiddle.
Shires will be supporting Aly & AJ on a North American tour. Check out the dates below along with the Taylor G. Kelly-directed "A Way It Goes" music video.
TRACKLIST:
01 “A Way It Goes”
02 “Maybe I”
03 “The Details”
04 “Living”
05 “Lose It For A While”
06 “Piece Of Mind"
07 “Streetlights And Stars”
08 “Lately”
09 “Friend Zone”
10 “Strange Dreams”
11 “Can’t Hold Your Breath”
12 “Not Feeling Anything”
TOUR DATES:
09/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford
09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford
09/25 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
09/26 - Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
09/27 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
09/30 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
10/01 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
10/02 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/04 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
10/05 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
10/07 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
10/08 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre
10/10 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
10/11 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
10/12 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
10/15 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/17 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/19 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
10/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/22 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
10/24 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
10/25 - Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE
10/26 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
10/28 - Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater
10/29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/31 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/01 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
11/02 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
11/04 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
11/05 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts by The Bay
11/08 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
11/09 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
Nobody’s Girl is out 9/26 on ATO Records. Pre-order it here.