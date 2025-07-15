Primitive Impulse Announce New Album Piss It Away: Hear The Title Track

Sometimes, you see an album cover and you just know you're going to be into it. This is one of those times. Cincinnati's Primitive Impulse have released a couple of records -- a self-titled cassette in 2021, Hellish Idols in 2023 -- but they're new to me. They've just unveiled plans to gift the world with another one called Piss It Away in a few short weeks, and the title track is really, really nasty.

"Piss It Away" is fast, ugly, grimy hardcore punk, played with instinctive precision and merciless ferocity. Singer Thad -- no last name, just Thad -- sounds like a sewer demon who lives his entire life in fast forward. Please understand that I am not using any literary device when I tell you that my face just spontaneously started bleeding while I was listening to this song. I am dead serious. A cut opened up on the bridge of my nose for no reason that I can determine. I wasn't scratching it or anything. I was just sitting here, typing up this blog post, when I noticed blood trickling down onto my shirt. It can only be a sign that this music accomplished its goal.

I am delighted to report that Piss It Away also has tunes called "Asshole Parade" and "Hunted By Pigs." The song called "Landlord," probably isn't going to be sympathetic, like the Slick Rick one. Please enjoy "Piss It Away" below.

<a href="https://primitiveimpulse.bandcamp.com/album/piss-it-away">Piss It Away by Primitive Impulse</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Asshole Parade"

02 "Black Hole"

03 "Dogs Will Hunt"

04 "Dying Wage"

05 "Shootout"

06 "Red Eyes"

07 "Anger In Shadow"

08 "Piss It Away"

09 "Landlord"

10 "Feast Or Famine"

11 "Hunted By Pigs"

12 "Who's Asking Who?"

13 "Your Debt"

Piss It Away is out 8/8 on Feel It Records.