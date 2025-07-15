Kerosene Heights – “Forget It”

Kerosene Heights are full of emotional bangers. “Waste My Time” and “New Tattoo” have served as riveting, invigorating previews of their new album Blame It On The Weather, and the Asheville emo crew is continuing their hot streak today with "Forget It."

"'Forget It' is about the struggle to communicate my feelings when I’m upset," vocalist/guitarist Chance Smith says. "The feeling of everything you’re saying coming out wrong even though your intentions are good. Getting too caught up in your emotions and the moment to get your point across. accidentally starting arguments."

Listen below.

Blame It On The Weather is out 8/15 via SideOneDummy.