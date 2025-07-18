Double Wish – “How Often Do You Think Of Me”

Double Wish's eponymous debut is shaping up to be an entrancing listen. Previous singles “Tattooed Heart,” "Papers," and “Seatbelt (Deeper Ecstasy)” indicate as such, and so does this glimmering new one called "How Often Do You Think Of Me."

"Sometimes I feel like I'm being haunted by my own impulses, and this song reflects that," Adam Sabolick explains. “The shame, pride, fatigue and bittersweet understanding that self-acceptance is not easy, and sometimes when you think you've achieved it, you find something new that humbly restarts your journey. This song is about the difficulty of facing yourself, and the strength it takes to thrive within that discomfort while confronting it.”

The track comes with a music video directed by Lauryn Alvarez and Ronny K. About it, Sabolick adds, “Since it’s just the two of us in the studio, we’re constantly swapping instruments, trying out takes and bouncing around ideas. The song itself comes from a deeply introspective place, and we made cinematic choices to reflect that: intimate, vulnerable portrait shots layered over shifting fields of kaleidoscopic color.”

Watch below.

Double Wish is out 8/22 via Hit The North.