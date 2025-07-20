Watch My Chemical Romance Cover Smashing Pumpkins’ “Bullet With Butterfly Wings”

Turns out Gerard Way does a pretty good Billy Corgan impression. My Chemical Romance just kicked off a stadium tour celebrating the imminent 20th anniversary of their emo-pop classic The Black Parade, where they'll be playing the album in full each night. But they play a few extra non-Black Parade songs, too, and last night at San Francisco's Oracle Park, they did a cover of Smashing Pumpkins' 1995 single "Bullet With Butterfly Wings." It's the first time MCR have covered that song, but now I'm wondering if it inspired the title of I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love. They kind of nailed it?

100 gecs opened the show, which is funny. The hyperpop duo probably thought it was kind of funny, too, so they were selling dedicated merch for the occasion: "She My my Chemical 'til I Romance then I 100 gecs," reads one shirt. Another: "I pooped my pants at the MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE & 100 GECS show in sanfrancisco july 19 2025." (It sold out.)

Responding to the cover (and fans observing resemblance between Billy Corgan and Gerard Way) the Smashing Pumpkins Instagram account posted: "For any MCR fans who may have come here from the cover of 'Bullet With Butterfly Wings'. Yes Billy is equally proud of his sons :)"

See MCR's Pumpkins cover and merch below.