Fcukers – “Play Me”

Last year, NYC's Fcukers came out with some infectiously vibey dance music. Their Baggy$$ EP, which arrived in the wake of BRAT summer, provided a different kind of xanned-out dance floor ecstasy with "Bon Bon" and "Homie Don't Shake." Today, they've returned with a new single "Play Me" that was co-produced with Kenny Beats.

There was Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock on "It Takes Two," and the Black Eyed Peas on "Rock That Body," and then Lil Uzi Vert with "Just Wanna Rock." Now, with "Play Me," Fcukers carry the torch of platforming an important mantra: "I just wanna rock right now." The track is a bit more chaotic and anxious compared to their previous singles, with a tinny hyper beat and chopped, high-pitched vocals. After a tense opening, Shanny Wise's tranquilizing voice soothes the beat. But that doesn't stop the track from derailing. For the verse, the beat switches to a pacified variation of Wiz Khalifa's "Black And Yellow," which Wise softly raps over.

It's fun to see Wise shift between hard and soft tones, while Jackson Walker Lewis dives into a diverse hodgepodge of breakbeat textures and scratching. "Play Me" shows whatever they've got cooking, they're not playing it safe.

Check out the video that Wise-directed below.