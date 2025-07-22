Folk Bitch Trio – “Hotel TV”

Folk Bitch Trio release their debut album Now Would Be A Good Time in just a few days. We've heard "God's A Different Sword," “The Actor,” “Cathode Ray,” and "Moth Song," and now the Melbourne group is unveiling the poignant "Hotel TV."

“Hotel TV” is about “having a sex dream about somebody else while next to your partner, and your partner being a liar,” per Jeanie Pilkington. It's an emotional number, but its accompanying music video — directed by Folk Bitch Trio and Nick Mckk — is nothing but a party, with the band flashing their breasts to an empty meadow, rollerblading at church, and chugging beers. About it, Pilkington adds, “Our vibe check for the music video was dire country town, bored and cheeky, loosely inspired by both our childhoods and what we’ve had to do for fun touring regional Australia."

Watch below.

Now Would Be A Good Time is out 7/25 on Jagjaguwar.