Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

GloRilla Arrested On Felony Drug Charges After Police Respond To Burglary At Her Home

11:05 AM EDT on July 24, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 19: Rapper GloRilla performs during halftime of the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

|Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The past couple years for GloRilla have been full of some extremely high highs and some unfortunate lows. The success of her awesome single "Yeah Glo!" led to a strong debut album and even an SNL appearance, but she's also dealt with setbacks like a drunk driving arrest and a St. Louis show where so many fights were breaking out in the audience that she walked offstage. Now she's run into trouble with the law again.

GloRilla, real name Gloria Woods, was arrested in Georgia's Forsyth County on felony drug charges, TMZ reports. The charges against her reportedly include possession of a scheduled controlled substance and possession of marijuana over one ounce. Police told TMZ GloRilla was taken into custody Tuesday and released on $22,000 bond.

UPDATE: In a post on X, GloRilla says her arrest resulted from someone else invading her Atlanta home Saturday while she was in Indianapolis performing at the WNBA All-Star Game. Here's the text of her post:

CRAZY‼️ My House got Home Invaded Saturday
While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA all star game & instead of Focusing on finding the Suspects , they focus on some cannabis

1. So no I wasn’tbusted
2. My house got robbed
3. I wasn’t home

Long story short my house gets home invaded and Im the only one that gets arrested.

So that’s tea🤷🏼‍♀️

WBS-TV confirms that police responded to a burglary call at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say three suspects were inside the home stealing items when a separate person began firing at them. When police entered the building, they smelled marijuana and found a "significant amount" of it, resulting in GloRilla's arrest Tuesday. "The homeowner is a victim of a serious crime, and we are committed to bringing the suspects to justice," Sheriff Ron Freeman told WBS. "At the same time, we must continue to uphold and enforce the law in all aspects of this case."

CRAZY‼️ My House got Home Invaded Saturday
While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA all star game & instead of Focusing on finding the Suspects , they focus on some cannabis

1. So no I wasn’tbusted
2. My house got robbed
3. I wasn’t home

Long story short my…

— GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) July 24, 2025

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

As The Guess Who Begin Reunion Tour, Former Members Launch New Legal Fight

February 3, 2026
News

The Ramones Settle Legal Battle On 50th Anniversary Of “Blitzkrieg Bop”: Will We Get The Pete Davidson Biopic Now?

February 3, 2026
News

Martin Shkreli Sues RZA Over Multi-Million Dollar Wu-Tang Album He Bought And Forfeited

February 3, 2026
News

Trouble-Plagued Brooklyn Mirage Allegedly Reopening In June With A New Name

February 3, 2026
News

Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold Announces 2026 Tour And Judee Sill Tribute In NYC

February 3, 2026
News

Paul Simon Announces 2026 Tour

February 3, 2026