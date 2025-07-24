Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Tyler, The Creator Perform Don’t Tap The Glass Live For The First Time At Brooklyn Popup Show

11:36 AM EDT on July 24, 2025

Tyler, The Creator dropped his concise and electric new dancefloor-ready album Don't Tap The Glass on us Monday morning on just a few days' notice. The night before the album's release, he hosted a phone-free listening session in LA that turned into an uninhibited dance party. Wednesday night in Brooklyn, Tyler threw another pop-up event promoting the album. This time he performed, and this time people got to keep their phones, so there's plenty of footage from that performance going around. As in Los Angeles, he basically played through the new record twice, though not in sequence. Below, check out full-length footage of the show plus various quick snippets.

@wxvilla

Tyler The Creator hosted a $10 show for his new “Don’t Tap The Glass” Album at Under The K Bridge last night. #tylerthecreator #nyc #donttaptheglass #fyp #xyzbca

♬ original sound - William
@flygirldayna

Tyler at the Don’t Touch the Glass Pop-Up at Under the K Bridge ? how he dances ?????? #tylerthecreator #brooklyn

♬ original sound - daynuuhhh
@aaronnnadi5

For anyone who paid more than the ten dollar retail price, I feel bad for you ??? #dttg #tylerthecreator #nyc #underthekbridge

♬ original sound - Aaron Nnadi

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

As The Guess Who Begin Reunion Tour, Former Members Launch New Legal Fight

February 3, 2026
News

The Ramones Settle Legal Battle On 50th Anniversary Of “Blitzkrieg Bop”: Will We Get The Pete Davidson Biopic Now?

February 3, 2026
News

Martin Shkreli Sues RZA Over Multi-Million Dollar Wu-Tang Album He Bought And Forfeited

February 3, 2026
News

Trouble-Plagued Brooklyn Mirage Allegedly Reopening In June With A New Name

February 3, 2026
News

Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold Announces 2026 Tour And Judee Sill Tribute In NYC

February 3, 2026
News

Paul Simon Announces 2026 Tour

February 3, 2026