Watch Tyler, The Creator Perform Don’t Tap The Glass Live For The First Time At Brooklyn Popup Show

Tyler, The Creator dropped his concise and electric new dancefloor-ready album Don't Tap The Glass on us Monday morning on just a few days' notice. The night before the album's release, he hosted a phone-free listening session in LA that turned into an uninhibited dance party. Wednesday night in Brooklyn, Tyler threw another pop-up event promoting the album. This time he performed, and this time people got to keep their phones, so there's plenty of footage from that performance going around. As in Los Angeles, he basically played through the new record twice, though not in sequence. Below, check out full-length footage of the show plus various quick snippets.