Chappell Roan Announces Fall Shows, Teases “The Subway”

After playing a whole bunch of UK/European festivals this summer, Chappell Roan has some fun things planned back in the States this fall. Today the star has announced a run of pop-up shows in three US cities: New York, Pasadena, and Kansas City. It looks like she'll be releasing new music before then, too.

Roan will play Forest Hills Stadium in Queens on Sept. 20, 21, 23, and 24. Then she'll head to her home state on October 3 and 4 for two nights at the Museum And Memorial Park in Kansas City. She'll wrap up with two nights at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on October 10 and 11. Tickets will be sold through the Fair AXS ticketing process, which weeds out scalpers by having fans register via email for their preferred shows, then randomly selecting those real people for ticket access. One dollar of each ticket sold will also go towards organizations that support transgender youth.

During her massive Gov Ball set last summer, Roan debuted a new song called "The Subway," but didn't mention when or even if it'd be released. This week she began teasing the folksy ballad's release by sharing a 30-second snippet of it online and putting up posters around New York. "Fuck this city/ I'm moving to Saskatchewan," she sings in the preview clip. We can expect to hear the full thing on Aug. 1, but you can hear that preview below and see Roan's upcoming show dates.

Video teaser for Chappell Roan’s upcoming single ‘The Subway.’ pic.twitter.com/ktHjc24BpN — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 23, 2025

Chappell Roan’s new single ‘The Subway’ will seemingly be released on August 1st, as hinted at on a new poster. pic.twitter.com/rbh0Y1sU8g — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 23, 2025

TOUR DATES:

09/20 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

09/21 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

09/23 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

09/24 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

10/03 - Kansas City, MO @ Museum And Memorial Park

10/04 - Kansas City, MO @ Museum And Memorial Park

10/10 - Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

10/11 - Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl