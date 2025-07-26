Laura Jane Grace Cancels 2025 Shows, Offers Apologies For Personal Life Derailing Album And Tour

A couple days ago, Laura Jane Grace responded to recent allegations from her wife and bandmate Paris Campbell. The Against Me! leader wrote that it "was reckless of me to get married so quickly and I made a lot of poor decisions where I absolutely should have known better." Yesterday, she canceled the rest of her 2025 shows.

"Unfortunately it has become apparent to me that at this time continuing ahead with touring is neither realistic nor in good taste," she wrote on Instagram. "I’ll be taking the rest of the year off from the road to work on myself and get my life in order."

She continued:

I would like to sincerely apologize to @murderbydeath for bringing such a foul energy around their farewell tour dates they invited me to be a part of. I would like to sincerely apologize to @trapperschoepp and @teamnonexistent for fuckin up the August run and I hope to someday to have the chance to share the stage together. I would like to apologize to all the venues and promoters who had put in work setting up the shows and promoting the dates. I hope I get the chance to demonstrate in the future that this is not who I am or what I’m about. There will be information about ticket refunds to follow shortly for anyone who was holding. I’d like to apologize to @blackarm_666 @thatpunkquilter , Mikey Erg and @kingmke It has been absolutely thrilling playing together and touring together and y’all don’t deserve drama like this in your lives. You all are one hell of a rhythm section and one hell of a crew. Thank you and I’m sorry. And finally Id like to apologize to @polyvinylrecords for my personal life royally fuckin up this album release. I still think it’s a really good record and that people should give it a listen. Hope to see everyone back out there on the road in 2026

Campbell accused Grace of emotional abuse last week on the day before Adventure Club, the new Laura Jane Grace In The Trauma Tropes album, came out. "I have countless times begged for us to go to counseling, to which she often blows up at me over even the suggestion," the influencer claimed. In response, Grace shared a statement from a touring party member that said, “I have spent so much time around the both of them both on and off tour, and I have yet to see A SHRED of evidence that LJG is committing abuse. However, I have seen Paris behave in ways that are manipulative, isolating, and coercive."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMjQICgOZG6/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading